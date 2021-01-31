Keywords Studios’ (KYYWF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KYYWF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.