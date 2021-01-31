Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) vs. Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Head-To-Head Review

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Sensient Technologies 5.12% 13.65% 6.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyclo Therapeutics and Sensient Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sensient Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Sensient Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 9.96 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.32 billion 2.26 $82.05 million $2.96 23.83

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, indicating that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

