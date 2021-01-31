Edwards Lifesciences Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

