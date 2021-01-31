Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.95 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

