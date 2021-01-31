Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $7.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $150,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

