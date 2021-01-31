Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target at $16.00

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ISNPY has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ISNPY opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

