Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $111.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

