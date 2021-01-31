Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $14.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

