DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

