ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Citigroup

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $10.75 target price on the security and automation business’ stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $9.03 on Friday. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADT by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth approximately $15,192,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $47,423,000 after purchasing an additional 642,929 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ADT by 1,733.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 466,127 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

