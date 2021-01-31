Homology Medicines, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of FIXX opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $549.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,025,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,800. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

