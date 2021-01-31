Research Analysts Set Expectations for Microsoft Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average is $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

