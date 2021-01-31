LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.55.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

