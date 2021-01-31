Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EBKDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

