Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

ADP opened at $165.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

