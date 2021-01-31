Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 2552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Stifel Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stifel Financial by 112.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

