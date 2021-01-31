Critical Comparison: China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Merchants Bank and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $51.75 billion 3.75 $13.44 billion N/A N/A SOS $46.65 million 0.43 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 23.85% 14.83% 1.17% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Merchants Bank and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats SOS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and internet banking services. It operates 141 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,750 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

