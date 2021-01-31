Financial Analysis: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) vs. Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star Equity and Edap Tms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $114.18 million 0.15 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Edap Tms $50.23 million 4.45 $1.69 million $0.06 128.50

Edap Tms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -5.32% -3.75% -0.85% Edap Tms -4.03% -11.54% -5.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Star Equity and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 3 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.16%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Star Equity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages real estate assets and investments. Digirad Corporation was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer. It also provides disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. This segment offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals; and Endo-UP platform, manages urinary stones, as well as Sonolith i-sys. It also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; maintenance services; and distributes urodynamic products and urology lasers. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.