CIBC Raises Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target to $0.80

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $0.75 to $0.80 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YGRAF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from $0.50 to $0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.68.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.