AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

AGF.B opened at C$6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$451.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

