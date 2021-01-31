Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$147.20.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

CNR stock opened at C$129.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.70. The firm has a market cap of C$92.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

In related news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,218,683.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,111,280 shares of company stock valued at $159,943,371.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.