Analysts Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target at $42.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $23,172,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after buying an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 270,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 169,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

