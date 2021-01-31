Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$461.64.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$429.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$445.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$412.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$482.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.