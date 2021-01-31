VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives $226.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.80.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock opened at $194.07 on Thursday. VeriSign has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.