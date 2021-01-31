VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives $226.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.80.
VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VeriSign stock opened at $194.07 on Thursday. VeriSign has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
