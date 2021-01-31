Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AIRYY stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Air China will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

