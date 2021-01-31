Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90. Acciona has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $164.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACXIF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Acciona from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

