Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies posted earnings of ($3.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Wireless Technologies.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISA. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

