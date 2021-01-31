Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prudential by 15.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

