Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.26.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,669 shares of company stock worth $20,835,262 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,792 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

