Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.