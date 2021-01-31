JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $403.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.28. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $422.75.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

