Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCBG. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

