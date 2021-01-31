Hanmi Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

