Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Docebo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Get Docebo alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.06 million.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.