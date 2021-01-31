Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AudioCodes Ltd. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AudioCodes in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AudioCodes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.95 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 251.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AudioCodes by 194.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 687.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

