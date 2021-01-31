Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of LRN opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Stride by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $4,013,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

