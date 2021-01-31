FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Xilinx, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Xilinx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Xilinx by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

