Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xilinx, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLNX. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

