Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $73.50 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

