Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.76 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $329.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

