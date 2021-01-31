B. Riley Comments on Extreme Networks, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extreme Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market cap of $995.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,861 shares of company stock worth $1,277,963 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.