FY2021 Earnings Estimate for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By William Blair

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.82.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

