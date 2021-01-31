Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCYT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,494 shares of company stock worth $3,837,519. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $391,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

