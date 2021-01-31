CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

