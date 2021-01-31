Roth Capital Boosts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $70.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 190.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 375.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

