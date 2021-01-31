Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCFLF. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.