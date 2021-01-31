Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASO. Guggenheim began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.81.

ASO opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,957 shares of company stock worth $3,734,401.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

