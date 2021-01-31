Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ASO. Guggenheim began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.81.
ASO opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $26.70.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,957 shares of company stock worth $3,734,401.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.