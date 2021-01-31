Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

