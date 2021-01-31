Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Critical Analysis

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Fortescue Metals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.87 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 3.98 $4.74 billion $3.06 10.82

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Dividends

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fortescue Metals Group pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Fortescue Metals Group pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jaguar Mining and Fortescue Metals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortescue Metals Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Fortescue Metals Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

