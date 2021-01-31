Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.